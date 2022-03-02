Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.91. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock worth $204,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 172,426 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $13,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,759 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

