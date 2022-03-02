Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.68. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.24. 1,192,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

