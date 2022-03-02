Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.57. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $576.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.68 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

