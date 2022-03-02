Analysts Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.49). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMDA shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of GMDA traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,628. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $222 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $39,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 23.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

