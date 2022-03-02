Analysts Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the lowest is $3.45. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $15.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $17.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

