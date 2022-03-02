Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $528.52 million, a PE ratio of 401.28 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

