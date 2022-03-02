Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Computer Task Group also reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,486. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.