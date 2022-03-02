Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

AMRX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 20,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 775.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

