Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.
AMRX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 20,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.45.
In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
