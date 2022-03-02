AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Sells $2,407,522.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 584,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,997. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

