American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Woodmark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in American Woodmark by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 140,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.30.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

