American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.68

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 87465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,408 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

