American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 729,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1,526.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after buying an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Public Education by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

