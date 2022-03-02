American International Group Inc. Sells 5,628 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

