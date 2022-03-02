American International Group Inc. Sells 3,426 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Envestnet worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE:ENV opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

