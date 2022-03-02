American International Group Inc. Sells 2,284 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

