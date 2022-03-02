American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $1,334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in AutoNation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

