American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,314,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in American International Group were worth $72,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,256,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,796,000 after purchasing an additional 368,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE AIG opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

