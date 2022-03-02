American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,054 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $185,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE AIG opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

