American International Group Inc. Has $9.87 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Envestnet worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE:ENV opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

