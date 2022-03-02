American International Group Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,602,213 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in NetApp by 60.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,501,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

