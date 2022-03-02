American International Group Inc. Has $9.46 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Eagle Materials worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

EXP stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.46 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

