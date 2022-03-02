American International Group Inc. Has $9.32 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.