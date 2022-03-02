American International Group Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Bank OZK worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

