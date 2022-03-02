American International Group Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE:NCR opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.