American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,301 shares of company stock worth $65,776,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

