American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,413 shares of company stock worth $1,180,630 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

