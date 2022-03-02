American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $228,416.76 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $228,416.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 94.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $2,760,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 19.7% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.