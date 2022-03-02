Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Ameresco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,251. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ameresco by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

