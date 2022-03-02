Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.81. 17,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

