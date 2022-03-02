AMEPAY 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,750.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $76,750.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.02 or 0.06703876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,670.67 or 0.99884428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

