Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $784,000.

NYSE:AMAM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 9,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

