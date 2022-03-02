Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.69. 100,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 83,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -16.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ambow Education by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 202,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambow Education during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambow Education during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

