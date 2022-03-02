ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Cut to $36.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50.

In other news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,607. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

