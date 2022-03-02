Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

AIF opened at C$49.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 88.59. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.39 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$481,641.71. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Insiders have acquired 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 over the last ninety days.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

