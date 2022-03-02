Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.