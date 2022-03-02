Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE AAMC opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.89.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.