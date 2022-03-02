Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,788 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 337.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Altice USA Profile (Get Rating)
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altice USA (ATUS)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.