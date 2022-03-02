AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the January 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEAE stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

