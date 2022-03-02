Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in February

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the January 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,425,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alstom from €43.00 ($48.31) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alstom from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

