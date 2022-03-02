Alliance Global Partners Cuts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $14.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

GRWG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,481. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

