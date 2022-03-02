ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

ALE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,795. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

