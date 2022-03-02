Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

