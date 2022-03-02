Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
