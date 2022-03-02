Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $500.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

