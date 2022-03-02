Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

