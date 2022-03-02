Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) were up 9.2% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $85.73 and last traded at $82.30. Approximately 223,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,871,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

