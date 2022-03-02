Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Buys C$667,500.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at C$11,899,455.75.
Shares of AEM stock opened at C$67.40 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$58.02 and a 1-year high of C$89.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$30.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 49.59%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
