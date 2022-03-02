Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$67.40 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.18. The company has a market cap of C$30.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Insiders have sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745 in the last ninety days.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

