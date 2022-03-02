agilon health (AGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGL stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In other agilon health news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,927,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 887,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 585,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 287,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

