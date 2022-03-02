Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 142,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $760.22 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agenus by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Agenus by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agenus by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

