Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 142,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $760.22 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.
In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Agenus (Get Rating)
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
